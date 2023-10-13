Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $4,932,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

