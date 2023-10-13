Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

