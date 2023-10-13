Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

