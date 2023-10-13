Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

