InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.80 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

InMode Trading Down 20.0 %

INMD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 300,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 126.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343,431 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in InMode by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 91,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

