Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.86.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2580221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.