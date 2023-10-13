Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.68

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 49401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
