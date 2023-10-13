Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
