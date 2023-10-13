Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Buys 9,002 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,011.78 ($9,806.34).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Isabel Liu bought 2,798 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,581.44 ($4,383.65).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
LON GRID opened at GBX 88.46 ($1.08) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 176 ($2.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,264.30 and a beta of 0.13.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
