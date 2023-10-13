Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070,551. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

