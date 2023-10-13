Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 12,827 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 680,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,535,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $1,171,710.76.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,344,197.28.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $1,141,025.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $1,135,750.56.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,355,461.68.

Shares of IBKR opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

