Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,149,573.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,694,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,694,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,363 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,898. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after buying an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after buying an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.