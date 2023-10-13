Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 34,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

ICE stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

