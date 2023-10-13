International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Money Express traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 80466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMXI. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get International Money Express alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

International Money Express Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 37.8% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,555,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.