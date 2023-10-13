International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Money Express traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 80466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMXI. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
