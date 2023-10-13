Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Trading Up 2.8%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 3,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

