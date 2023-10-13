Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Reduced by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

