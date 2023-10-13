Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,262,488. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

