Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF accounts for 5.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 65.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

SPMV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

