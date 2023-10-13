Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 1,060,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 449,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.