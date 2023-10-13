Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for THOR Industries (THO)

THOR Industries (NYSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2023 – THOR Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $93.00.

9/26/2023 – THOR Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2023 – THOR Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – THOR Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – THOR Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2023 – THOR Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $107.00.

8/17/2023 – THOR Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Get THOR Industries Inc alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.