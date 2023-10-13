Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) recently:

10/12/2023 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $139.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – SiteOne Landscape Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

8/17/2023 – SiteOne Landscape Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,568,475.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

