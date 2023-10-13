Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 2,716 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

