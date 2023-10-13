Invst LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

