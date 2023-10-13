IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.67

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.67 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 480110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 133 ($1.63) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPO
IP Group Stock Performance
IP Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. IP Group’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.