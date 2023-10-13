IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.67

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.67 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 480110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 133 ($1.63) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. IP Group’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

