IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.78% of IPG Photonics worth $49,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,649,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.