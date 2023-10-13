IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

