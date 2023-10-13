Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Down 0.3%

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 393 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 393 ($4.81). 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($4.82).

Irish Continental Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £662.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,452.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 398.97.

Irish Continental Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

