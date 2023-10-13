iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

