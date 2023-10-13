iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 625,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,156,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,488,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.52. 5,186,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,413,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

