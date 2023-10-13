iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

