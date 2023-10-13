iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

