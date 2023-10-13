iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,103,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,545. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

