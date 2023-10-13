iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

