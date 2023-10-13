iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 1,542,652 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 426,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,810. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

