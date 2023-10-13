iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

