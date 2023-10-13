iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after purchasing an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,497,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 477,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

