iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 2,127,782 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

