iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.50. 1,369,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

