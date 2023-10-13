iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.76 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

