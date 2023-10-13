iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.15. 63,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.