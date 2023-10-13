iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 281,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,125. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

