iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,913. The company has a market capitalization of $746.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

