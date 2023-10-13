iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall Purchases 5,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on iTeos Therapeutics
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iTeos Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.