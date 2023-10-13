iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall Purchases 5,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

