Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.