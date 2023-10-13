Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.4% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. 111,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,778. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

