Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.3% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.