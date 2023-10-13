Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.57. 31,498,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,427,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

