J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of JILL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,327 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 182.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in J.Jill by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

