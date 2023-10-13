J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

