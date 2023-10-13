J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 78 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

